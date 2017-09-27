EXCLUSIVE: Rachel Lindsay Responds to Danielle Lombard's Reddit AMA, Reveals What Vanessa Grimaldi Called Her

So, how did it all start? On Reddit, Lombard claimed Vanessa "stabbed me in the back ... Then she tried to do something similar to Rachel later on."

Lindsay agrees. "Being in the Bachelor mansion is a true test of your character," she says. "It's a high-stress, low-sleep situation, and I learned all I needed to know about Vanessa during that time." Lindsay says she distanced herself from Grimaldi to avoid any drama and that they were interacting very little, but one day, Grimaldi pulled her aside.

"Vanessa told me that I used 'aggressive' tones with her, and I was very upset by that," she says. "There are so many stereotypes placed on African-American women."

As for the "derogatory word," Lindsay explains, "She called me a 'bully', and for her to use that phrase was offensive to me. She had no examples to match it. ... I also felt as a special education teacher who works with children, she was using the word frivolously."

Lindsay says she explained to Grimaldi why she felt uncomfortable around her in the house and gave her the opportunity to retract her statements or apologize. Grimaldi allegedly refused, and Lindsay says she's never received an apology. "She told me, 'No, you're a bully, and I told Nick that.'"

The Dallas attorney confirms she asked producers to keep her and Vanessa separated. "This was an assassination on my character," she says. "After I've faced uphill battles for my entire life and worked to prove myself in my career." She says did speak with Viall about what happened, but chose to let things go. "I told Nick, 'I'm going to let bygones be bygones.'"