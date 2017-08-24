EXCLUSIVE: The ‘Real Housewives’ Awards Are Back -- With a High School Twist! Time to Vote for Prom Queen
The Real Housewives are headed back to high school… kind of.
ET can exclusively reveal that voting is now open for the fourth annual Real Housewives Awards, which honor the most unforgettable moments from recent seasons of the franchise. The theme this year is “back to school.”
Here’s a special video message with more info, featuring Housewives impersonator Amy Phillips channeling some of this year’s nominees:
There are 10 categories honoring the Class of 2017: Most Likely to Live in a Mansion, The New Girl, Most Likely to Surprise Everyone at the Reunion, Class Comedian, Most Likely to Never Age, Best Friends, Most Athletic, Prom King and Queen, Best Style and Most Likely to Succeed (in Reading).
Andy Cohen will reveal the winners in a Watch What Happens Live “after-school special” set to air on Wednesday, Oct. 4, at 11:15 p.m. ET on Bravo. Just head to BravoTV.com/RHAwards to learn more about the nominees and cast your votes, then join the conversation on social media with the hashtag #RHAwards.