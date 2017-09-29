EXCLUSIVE: ‘Real Housewives of Dallas’ Sneak Peek! Here’s What Happens With That Giant Sex Toy in Mexico
Nothing says “relaxing beach day” quite like getting chased around by your frenemy… who’s holding a dildo.
That’s what goes down on Monday night’s The Real Housewives of Dallas, and ET has your exclusive first look! The whole gang is south of the border, enjoying some chips and salsa when D’Andra Simmons reaches into her bag to discover an oversized sex toy. She immediately blames the surprise on Brandi Redmond, who cracks up laughing at the sight of it.
“I am by no means a stranger to dildos,” LeeAnne Locken says in a confessional. “But, whoa, pony!”
Stephanie Hollman calls the whole thing “amazing and kind of disturbing,” while Kameron Westcott dubs it “disgusting” and walks away from the group. Of course, that inspires Brandi to torture her a little. She storms over to Kameron with the toy and asks, “Are you sad this isn’t pink?”
“That is so disgusting!” Kameron yells out. “That is not coming near me. No!”
The more she protests, the more Brandi chases her around.
“Kameron does not know how to have fun,” she claims in a confessional. “I think she has never seen something so big and mighty.”
“We don’t [get along],” Brandi told ET back in August. “Kameron is very much a prude. I think she takes things a little bit too seriously. I think that she's worried about, you know, the way she's going to look in society, and take it from me, sister, if somebody doesn't like you for who you are -- my children were released from a school that didn't accept us and I'm fine with it -- there's a lot of other people that will accept you.”
The Real Housewives of Dallas airs Mondays at 10 p.m. ET on Bravo.