EXCLUSIVE: ‘Real Housewives of Dallas’ Sneak Peek! Here’s What Happens With That Giant Sex Toy in Mexico

Nothing says “relaxing beach day” quite like getting chased around by your frenemy… who’s holding a dildo.

That’s what goes down on Monday night’s The Real Housewives of Dallas, and ET has your exclusive first look! The whole gang is south of the border, enjoying some chips and salsa when D’Andra Simmons reaches into her bag to discover an oversized sex toy. She immediately blames the surprise on Brandi Redmond, who cracks up laughing at the sight of it.

“I am by no means a stranger to dildos,” LeeAnne Locken says in a confessional. “But, whoa, pony!”