EXCLUSIVE: ‘Real Housewives of Dallas’ Star Cary Deuber Talks Making Nice With LeeAnne Locken -- Will It Last?

Cary Deuber grabbed her star and got in formation for The Real Housewives of Dallas’ second season -- and she totally gets that that might sound crazy.

“Sometimes you think, is there something wrong with you?” she jokes to ET. “Are you mentally ill? No, you know what? In the end, I follow through with everything and I thought, I’m not done with this.”

Cary arguably had the hardest first season of the RHOD cast, with co-star LeeAnne Locken sharing “information” that called Cary’s marriage into question, all of which Cary adamantly denied. It got so bad, Cary even walked off the reunion show in tears. Still, she was ready for round two -- with the show, and LeeAnne.