EXCLUSIVE: ‘Real Housewives of Dallas’ Star Cary Deuber Talks Making Nice With LeeAnne Locken -- Will It Last?
Cary Deuber grabbed her star and got in formation for The Real Housewives of Dallas’ second season -- and she totally gets that that might sound crazy.
“Sometimes you think, is there something wrong with you?” she jokes to ET. “Are you mentally ill? No, you know what? In the end, I follow through with everything and I thought, I’m not done with this.”
Cary arguably had the hardest first season of the RHOD cast, with co-star LeeAnne Locken sharing “information” that called Cary’s marriage into question, all of which Cary adamantly denied. It got so bad, Cary even walked off the reunion show in tears. Still, she was ready for round two -- with the show, and LeeAnne.
“You know, LeeAnne approached me and apologized, and I felt better about it,” Cary shares. “I think I want to be her friend … but, you know, it takes some getting over.”
“It's gonna take a minute, boo,” she adds. “I'm not gonna just run over and be like, OK … I'm definitely putting forth the effort, but you're going to have to wait and see what happens with that.”
Cary teases that fans will see “a little bit of bonding” between her and LeeAnne this season, but wouldn’t say whether that leads to a lasting relationship. From the looks of some previously released season two footage, it doesn’t. In one scene, LeeAnne leans in close to Cary’s face and screams, “You and I ain’t never gonna be friends!” She then smashes a glass on a nearby table and warns, “Be real careful.” Cary says “a lot of things” lead to the intense exchange.
“I don't even know that I know everything that happened,” she admits. "To be honest, at that point in the season, I think you can see it in my face -- I was done … That event, that party, I was just. Whoo. Glazed over and literally sitting there like, really? Like, don't even come for me. I was tired.”
Fans will likely have to wait a long time to see the showdown. Cary spills that it comes after one of the all-cast trips, which are traditionally near the end of a season.
“That day was just a nightmare,” she recalls.
It wasn’t the only nightmare day for the star, though. She says the season was equal parts good days and bad days.
“There's a point where I'm fighting with people I never thought I would argue with,” she admits. “I was, like, ‘I'm sorry. Is this happening? You're yelling at me? Like, I'm pretty sure this isn't going on right now. Like, you're my good friend, right?’ It's just, very unexpected twists and turns.”
Cary promises season two is “very different” from season one, partially because cracks formed in the group. Besties Stephanie Hollman and Brandi Redmond’s friendship temporarily ended between seasons, and season two documents how they bounce back.
“You're gonna wanna see it,” she says. “This is the real deal … a journey.”
There’s also the two new cast members, Kameron Westcott and D’Andra Simmons.
“It kind of changes the dynamic,” she notes. “Everybody's kind of feeling each other out. I think you have to find who's the alpha dog, you know? Who's the alpha when you add to the pack, with more b***hes in the pack.”
“I'd love to say it's me, but I don't think so,” she says, with a laugh. “I'm just trying not to get killed.”
The Real Housewives of Dallas airs Mondays at 10 p.m. ET after The Real Housewives of Orange County on Bravo.