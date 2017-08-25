EXCLUSIVE: ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Sneak Peek -- Tamra Calls Out Peggy for Her Resting B***h Face!
Did Tamra Judge judge new co-star Peggy Sulahian a little too quickly?
ET has your exclusive first look at Monday night’s all-new episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County, featuring a lunch date for the pair. On the previous episode, Tamra wrote Peggy off after she told Tamra to “get over” her long-standing, complicated feud with Vicki Gunvalson.
EXCLUSIVE: Vicki Gunvalson Reveals She Was Hospitalized Filming 'RHOC' Season 12: 'They Tried to Kill Me'
“I now understand that Peggy’s been through a lot in her life and I need to give her a second chance,” Tamra admits. “So, I will. If she fixes that resting b***h face.”
Tamra jumps right in, asking Peggy if she even knew that Tamra was upset with her after their heated exchange at Lydia McLaughlin’s party.
“I did not know,” Peggy says. “I was dumbfounded.”
“I haven’t known Tamra very long,” she adds in a confessional. “But from what I’ve seen, she tends to blow things out of proportion. I don’t know what I did to upset her, but the only drama that was going on that night was within herself.”
EXCLUSIVE: Lydia McLaughlin on Returning to 'RHOC' After Extended 'Maternity Leave' & Battling Shannon Beador
“I just felt like you just came at me hot and you wanted to shove Vicki down my throat,” Tamra tells Peggy.
“When I said, ‘Get over it,’ you probably don’t know me and you took it to offense,” Peggy replies. “Then you started to elevate and I didn’t know why you acted so dramatically.”
“Well, I don’t think I was dramatic,” Tamra cuts in.
“What’s the point of yelling?” Peggy asks. “Yelling is only telling the other person what you want heard.”
Peggy then clarifies that when she said “get over it,” she really meant “stop talking about it.”
“It’s hurting you, it’s killing you,” she says. “Stop it.”
EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Dodd Gets Two Major Plastic Surgeries on 'RHOC' Season 12 -- Find Out What She Tweaked!
That’s when Tamra decides to get really real with Peggy, straight up asking her if she’s aware of her resting b***h face.
“Don’t act like a b***h, and I won’t give you the face,” Peggy scoffs in a confessional.
The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo. Check out the video below for more on the new season.