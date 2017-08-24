EXCLUSIVE: Reba McEntire Won't Be an 'American Idol' Judge -- But Would 'Love' a 'Reba' Revival!
With American Idol coming back to TV, a whole new group of judges is being assembled. There are still some open spots -- but don't expect country icon Reba McEntire to be joining the panel any time soon.
ET's Sophie Schillaci caught up with the "Does He Love You" singer on the red carpet at the Academy of Country Music Honors at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday, where she admitted that she doesn't really have the right temperament to be a judge.
"If anybody was bad, I don't think I could say, 'You were bad,' or, 'Honey, go get you a day job,'" McEntire said. "I would definitely not be a Simon [Cowell]."
While fans likely won't be seeing the 62-year-old country queen joining a reality competition show any time soon, her friend and former daughter-in-law Kelly Clarkson will soon be serving as a coach on The Voice -- and McEntire said she thinks the "Piece by Piece" singer "absolutely" has what it takes to give longtime coaches Adam Levine and Blake Shelton a run for their money.
"Without a doubt," she added. "I can't wait to see her on the show."
Reality TV might not be on McEntire's horizon, but that doesn't mean she's not looking to return to the small screen, and with Hollywood basking in the glory of TV revivals, some fans are holding out hope that her hit sitcom, Reba, could come back for another season after airing its final episode 10 years ago.
Regarding network conversations about bringing the show back, McEntire said, "There have been some in the past and hopefully some in the future too. We'd love to do it."
At the ACM Honors, McEntire was the evening's first honoree, receiving the Mar Boren Axton Award. Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott and Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild and Kimberly Schlapman joined up to pay tribute to the celebrated singer with a medley performance of some of her biggest hits.
The 11th Annual ACM Honors airs Sept. 15 on CBS.