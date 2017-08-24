EXCLUSIVE: Reba McEntire Won't Be an 'American Idol' Judge -- But Would 'Love' a 'Reba' Revival!

With American Idol coming back to TV, a whole new group of judges is being assembled. There are still some open spots -- but don't expect country icon Reba McEntire to be joining the panel any time soon.

ET's Sophie Schillaci caught up with the "Does He Love You" singer on the red carpet at the Academy of Country Music Honors at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday, where she admitted that she doesn't really have the right temperament to be a judge.

"If anybody was bad, I don't think I could say, 'You were bad,' or, 'Honey, go get you a day job,'" McEntire said. "I would definitely not be a Simon [Cowell]."