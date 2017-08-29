EXCLUSIVE: Reese Witherspoon Dishes on 'Mindy Project' Guest Spot & Daughter Ava's Upcoming 18th Birthday

Reese Witherspoon is headed to The Mindy Project, and she couldn't be more excited to be a part of the acclaimed series.

The Oscar winner stopped to talk with ET's Cameron Mathison at the Los Angeles premiere of her new film, Home Again, on Tuesday, where she dished on her involvement in the celebrated sitcom.

"I did a little cameo on Mindy, we'll see what happens. It was really fun," Witherspoon shared. "Mindy's a great dear friend of mine for many years, so I was happy to be there in her last season."