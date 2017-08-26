EXCLUSIVE: Reese Witherspoon on How She Embarrasses Her Kids and New Show With Jennifer Aniston: 'I'm Excited'
Reese Witherspoon is all about family life.
ET's Carly Steel chatted with the 41-year-old actress during the press junket for her new movie, Home Again, on Friday, where she opened up about her sweet relationship with her kids.
Witherspoon is a mother of 17-year-old Ava and 14-year-old Deacon, whom she shares with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, and 4-year-old son, Tennessee, with husband Jim Toth. And, as they get older, Witherspoon says they get more opinionated.
"Well, my daughter is pretty good at giving advice," Witherspoon told ET. "She's, you know what? She's a really good listener. And then my middle son, Deacon, who is 14, kind of tells me when I'm embarrassing everybody in the family. So, that's kind of good advice to know," she jokingly said.
As far as how she embarrasses them?
"Just when I say things like lit?" Witherspoon replied. "He's like, 'don't say that.'"
Witherspoon, who launched her own production company in 2012, has become one of the most influential female figures in Hollywood. But, she says her main goal, is to help her kids find their true passions.
"You know, I think the most important thing is that you figure out what your kids are passionate about, and what they're good at," she expressed. "And don't expect them to be like you, you just sort of encourage them to be the best versions of themselves. So that's your job as a parent to figure out who they are."
"I think the older you get, you realize you don't know anything about anything, you know?" she continued, adding that her mother is a driving force behind her success.
"My mom keeps me really grounded she just keeps reminding me what’s important," she said. "Yeah, it's a kind of crazy world right now. I think its important people are reminding you to be kind and stick to your values and treat people how you want to be treated."
Witherspoon will appear next in a special project with Jennifer Aniston. The A-listers are set to co-star in a new series about TV morning shows. The Sweet Home Alabama star gave ET a little teaser on what fans can expect.
"I’m excited. I can’t talk too much about it," she said. "It's defiantly interesting. I’ve lived in a world where I’ve been interviewed for 25 years. That’s really interesting to flip it around and see what the other side looks like and how journalists live their lives."
Home Again opens in theaters Sept. 8.