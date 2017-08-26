EXCLUSIVE: Reese Witherspoon on How She Embarrasses Her Kids and New Show With Jennifer Aniston: 'I'm Excited'

Witherspoon is a mother of 17-year-old Ava and 14-year-old Deacon, whom she shares with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, and 4-year-old son, Tennessee, with husband Jim Toth. And, as they get older, Witherspoon says they get more opinionated.

"Well, my daughter is pretty good at giving advice," Witherspoon told ET. "She's, you know what? She's a really good listener. And then my middle son, Deacon, who is 14, kind of tells me when I'm embarrassing everybody in the family. So, that's kind of good advice to know," she jokingly said.

As far as how she embarrasses them?

"Just when I say things like lit?" Witherspoon replied. "He's like, 'don't say that.'"