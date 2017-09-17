EXCLUSIVE: Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman Keep Teasing 'Big Little Lies' Season 2: 'We Want It to Be Great'

Earlier in the day, ET spoke with director and fellow nominee Jean-Marc Vallée, who seemed convinced the ladies will eventually return to Monterey. When asked if he thinks there will be another season, he responded simply, "yes," though ultimately deferred the question. "I'm going to let my two amazing producers take the lead there," he said. "As soon as you see Reese and Nicole, you ask."

So, we asked.

"Yeah, it all comes down to us," Witherspoon confirmed, with Kidman chiming in, "We want there to be. We would love there to be...It's so lovely that people want it and that they love the characters like we love the characters. That is just so gratifying."

As for what's delaying a definitive yes, Witherspoon explained, "You have to remember, like, so many things have to happen. Everybody has to be free. The scripts-- We don't want to do an OK version of it. We want to do a great version of it. We just want it to be great for the people. Because who wants to watch, like, a not-good version of it?"