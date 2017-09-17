EXCLUSIVE: Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman Keep Teasing 'Big Little Lies' Season 2: 'We Want It to Be Great'
Will there or won't there be a second season of Big Little Lies?
Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman and Laura Dern -- who are each Emmy-nominated for their work on the HBO hit series -- continued to play coy about the possibility of a second season when they spoke to ET's Nancy O'Dell on the Emmys red carpet, with Witherspoon saying, "We're thinking about it. We're talking about it."
Earlier in the day, ET spoke with director and fellow nominee Jean-Marc Vallée, who seemed convinced the ladies will eventually return to Monterey. When asked if he thinks there will be another season, he responded simply, "yes," though ultimately deferred the question. "I'm going to let my two amazing producers take the lead there," he said. "As soon as you see Reese and Nicole, you ask."
So, we asked.
"Yeah, it all comes down to us," Witherspoon confirmed, with Kidman chiming in, "We want there to be. We would love there to be...It's so lovely that people want it and that they love the characters like we love the characters. That is just so gratifying."
As for what's delaying a definitive yes, Witherspoon explained, "You have to remember, like, so many things have to happen. Everybody has to be free. The scripts-- We don't want to do an OK version of it. We want to do a great version of it. We just want it to be great for the people. Because who wants to watch, like, a not-good version of it?"
Big Little Lies is nominated for 10 Emmys, including Outstanding Limited Series, Outstanding Lead Actress for Kidman and Witherspoon, Outstanding Supporting Actress for Dern and Shailene Woodley and, ahead of Sunday's show, it already won Outstanding Casting for a Limited Series, Movie or Special.
"We just love being together," Dern said. "So, we don't care if we're at a party or working together, we just love being together. It's the dream."
"It kind of feels wildly unfair that we get to work together, have all this fun, and then get to come to a fun party like this," Witherspoon laughed. "We're here to have some fun. You better watch our row. Our row is probably going to be a little rowdy."