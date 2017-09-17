EXCLUSIVE: Reese Witherspoon Says 'Big Little Lies' Emmy Win Is 'Really Emotional for Me'
After an exciting night, Reese Witherspoon is ready to get back to basics!
ET's Nischelle Turner caught up with the Big Little Lies star at HBO's Official 2017 Emmy After-Party at The Plaza at the Pacific Design Center in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday, where she revealed her low-key post-Emmys plans.
"Just hug my kids, see my dogs," Witherspoon said. "Take off these shoes."
Big Little Lies took home eight of the 16 Emmys it was nominated for on Sunday, winning Outstanding Limited Series and Nicole Kidman, Alexander Skarsgard and Laura Dern earning individual trophies for their roles.
"It's an exciting moment," Witherspoon told ET. "But it's overwhelming."
"I'm a little spacey, for sure. It's exciting, because I just didn't expect any of this. It's really emotional for me," she shared. "I think about the little girls out there who watch women be the architect for their own stories and write their own stories and produce them and act in them, and take the power back, and be motivated by motivating them."
"To have four women nominated for one show is pretty extraordinary," she continued. "I really feel like the TV Academy was so generous."
Witherspoon said she's most proud that Big Little Lies was able to win over audiences.
"People come up to me in Nashville and New York City, all over the place," she shared. "They just love these characters and they love that we're telling the truth about how women really feel."
So will there be a season two? See what the actress had to say pre-Emmys in the video below.