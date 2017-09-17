EXCLUSIVE: Reese Witherspoon Says 'Big Little Lies' Emmy Win Is 'Really Emotional for Me'

After an exciting night, Reese Witherspoon is ready to get back to basics!

ET's Nischelle Turner caught up with the Big Little Lies star at HBO's Official 2017 Emmy After-Party at The Plaza at the Pacific Design Center in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday, where she revealed her low-key post-Emmys plans.

"Just hug my kids, see my dogs," Witherspoon said. "Take off these shoes."

Big Little Lies took home eight of the 16 Emmys it was nominated for on Sunday, winning Outstanding Limited Series and Nicole Kidman, Alexander Skarsgard and Laura Dern earning individual trophies for their roles.