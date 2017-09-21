EXCLUSIVE: Reggie Watts Serenades 'Baroness von Sketch Show' Ladies About Loneliness & IVF

Normally it's a good thing when you get a star like Reggie Watts to serenade you with a song -- but maybe not this time!



On Wednesday's episode of Baroness von Sketch Show, the musical comedian makes a guest appearance in a very funny sketch centered around a woman's 44th birthday.



Three office pals -- played by Baroness' Meredith MacNeill, Aurora Browne and Carolyn Taylor -- hire Watts to make up a song for their co-worker Ashley's (Jennifer Whalen) big day, but the overly specific, meandering tune gets a little too spot-on for her liking. After all, loneliness and IVF aren't two topics you expect to hear in a celebratory song.



Watch the irreverent sketch below: