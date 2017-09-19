EXCLUSIVE: 'RHOBH' Star Erika Jayne's Hairstylist Clyde Haygood Recreates Singer's Signature Over-the-Top Look

Lookin’ this good don’t come for free!

As Erika Jayne would say…it’s XXPEN$IVE. The international singer owes her gorgeous blonde look to hair master Clyde Haygood!

Clyde, known as the "Hair God” to the stars, rose to fame after appearing in Keeping Up With the Kardashians back in 2007, and has created some of Kim Kardashian West and her sisters’ most iconic looks.

This week, however, we invited Clyde, to ET’s beauty series How-To Hollywood, where he taught us how to create Erika Jayne’s signature “over-the-top” hairstyle!