EXCLUSIVE: ‘RHOC’ Star Shannon Beador Shares Major Weight-Loss Update -- Find Out How Much She’s Lost and How!

Shannon says she’s dropped 20 lbs. so far, and hopes to shed at least 20 more in the next couple of months, just in time to show off her slimmer look at the RHOC reunion.

“I'm not gonna go back down to where I was, like, in season nine, when I started [the show], because as you age, you know, you look gaunt,” she notes. “I want to look healthy.”

The star, who loves all things holistic, isn’t interested in fillers or Botox to keep her face looking youthful.

“This is life,” she says. “You know, when you're 53, all of a sudden you can pack it on and I am evidence of that.”

Shannon says she currently works out 30 minutes a day, every day, with Dr. Tim, doing a series of exercises “maximize” her half hour. She is not joining her husband of 17 years, David, in the gym, though. He’s taken to CrossFit-style workouts as he regularly trains for Spartan races.

“Tamra [Judge] says that he exercises more hours than she did for her fitness competition, so it's a lot,” Shannon admits. “David's workouts are, like, carrying a bucket of rocks up the driveway. Midlife. That's what I say, midlife!”