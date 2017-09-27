EXCLUSIVE: 'RHONY' Alum Kelly Bensimon Finds Her 'Sweet Spot' on 'Million Dollar Matchmaker'

Kelly Bensimon is a Midwesterner at heart!

The former Real Housewives of New York City star seems to find a real love connection on Friday's episode of Million Dollar Matchmaker.

Only ET has an exclusive sneak peek at the episode, also featuring RHOA star Claudia Jordan, in which Bensimon reveals that a guy has hit her "sweet spot."

"Anyone who knows me knows that my sweet spot is either my girls or horses. But I was really shell-shocked when he told me he was from Madison, Wisconsin," she gushes about Sterling, while Patti Stanger cautiously looks on. "I really, really love people who are from the Midwest!"