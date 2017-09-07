EXCLUSIVE: Rihanna Talks Being 'Realistic' About Flaws & Why the 'Sky's the Limit' When It Comes to Her Looks

As far as what was important to the GRAMMY winner when creating her beauty line -- which features 40 different shades of foundation -- was the motivation to create beauty for all women "because all women deserve to feel beautiful and all women deserve to have a choice and an option when they go to the makeup counter."

"I don't think that's fair to limit it to one shade or one group shade," she added. "I think, you know, I have friends of all races, all skin tones, and I think it's painful to exclude anyone. Women love makeup and they should all be included."

Rihanna also gave ET an update on her highly-anticipated film project with Lupita Nyong'o and Ava DuVernay.

"It's still in the very, very early stages, so there's not a role that I can really describe," she shared. "It's still, like, coming together. But, you know, I hope that we can really pull this off, because the fans kind of created this momentum and this idea, and we really want to make them happy."

In July, Nyong'o told ET during San Diego Comic-Con that "it's great that people spoke up about the kind of movie they wanna see."

