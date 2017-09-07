EXCLUSIVE: Rihanna Talks Being 'Realistic' About Flaws & Why the 'Sky's the Limit' When It Comes to Her Looks
Rihanna keeps it real when it comes to beauty and being "realistic" about her flaws.
ET's Keltie Knight caught up with the 29-year-old singer at the Fenty Beauty By Rihanna launch event in New York City on Thursday, where she opened up about her earliest memories of doing her makeup and celebrating all types of women.
"I mean as a kid, first of all, your mom never wants you to grow up too fast and you just want to do whatever she does. I have always just admired her so much," Rihanna, who stunned in a bright yellow Oscar de la Renta two-piece gown, told ET of her mother, Monica Braithwaite. "I always watched her doing her makeup in the mirror, and that's where my obsession began. Then I started getting in trouble for wearing red lipstick too early in my career and now, it's like, [the] sky's the limit. No rules. I can do whatever I want and make whatever makeup I wanna wear."
The "Stay" singer -- who graces three covers of Elle magazine's October issues -- is a true beauty, but even she confessed to feeling insecure at times.
"I'm very realistic when I look in the mirror," RiRi expressed. "Like, I know if I'm in shape, out of shape, if I've got zits, if I've got dark circles. I'm not like, lying to myself and I'm not feeling bad about that either. It is what it is. You got dark circles, I just wear more makeup."
As far as what was important to the GRAMMY winner when creating her beauty line -- which features 40 different shades of foundation -- was the motivation to create beauty for all women "because all women deserve to feel beautiful and all women deserve to have a choice and an option when they go to the makeup counter."
"I don't think that's fair to limit it to one shade or one group shade," she added. "I think, you know, I have friends of all races, all skin tones, and I think it's painful to exclude anyone. Women love makeup and they should all be included."
Rihanna also gave ET an update on her highly-anticipated film project with Lupita Nyong'o and Ava DuVernay.
"It's still in the very, very early stages, so there's not a role that I can really describe," she shared. "It's still, like, coming together. But, you know, I hope that we can really pull this off, because the fans kind of created this momentum and this idea, and we really want to make them happy."
In July, Nyong'o told ET during San Diego Comic-Con that "it's great that people spoke up about the kind of movie they wanna see."
