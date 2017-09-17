EXCLUSIVE: Robin Wright Brings Gorgeous Daughter Dylan as Her 2017 Emmys Date
Robin Wright had the best date to the 2017 Emmys on Sunday -- her stunning 26-year-old daughter, Dylan Penn.
ET's Nancy O'Dell spoke with the mother-daughter duo, who looked gorgeous on the red carpet. Wright wore a strapless Thierry Mugler dress, while Penn sported a lacy black Dolce & Gabbana frock. Wright admitted that she actually chose her eye-catching dress just five minutes before she started doing her makeup.
Robin Wright Poses Topless in Stunning Photo Shoot, Shares Her 'Wonder Woman' Workout and High-Calorie Diet
"I had another dress," Wright explained. "I think it's like that every year -- last-minute crazy chaos and then, bada boom!"
Meanwhile, Penn was just happy to support her famous momma, who's nominated for Best Actress in a Drama Series for her work on House of Cards.
"Happy to be here, be her date," Penn told ET.
When asked if she was proud of Wright, she replied, "Always. She's the best."
Robin Wright Says She Demanded the Same Pay as Kevin Spacey on 'House of Cards'
ET spoke with Penn in 2015, when she shared the one piece of acting advice her famous parents -- including dad Sean Penn -- gave her.
Watch below: