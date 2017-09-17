EXCLUSIVE: Robin Wright Brings Gorgeous Daughter Dylan as Her 2017 Emmys Date

Robin Wright had the best date to the 2017 Emmys on Sunday -- her stunning 26-year-old daughter, Dylan Penn.

ET's Nancy O'Dell spoke with the mother-daughter duo, who looked gorgeous on the red carpet. Wright wore a strapless Thierry Mugler dress, while Penn sported a lacy black Dolce & Gabbana frock. Wright admitted that she actually chose her eye-catching dress just five minutes before she started doing her makeup.