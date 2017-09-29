EXCLUSIVE: Rose McGowan Teases the Most 'Intense' Scenes From Creepy New Thriller, 'The Sound'

"What drew me to the role was just that she wasn't in a mini skirt," McGowan says of her character, laughing. "I really just like that she uses her mind. It's about that and it's not remotely about… there's nothing involved with being sexy. It's just something that goes deeper into psychological territory, which is kinda my preferred cinema to watch and be in."



"There was no, 'Let's try to keep pretty,'" she adds, referring to the fact that her character is pretty much in the same "ugly" outfit -- a simple T-shirt, jacket and boots -- throughout the film. "It was, 'Let's get dirtier and dirtier.'"



With little dialogue and appearing onscreen solo for the majority of the movie, McGowan had to rely on her emotions and facial expressions to deliver a performance that could captivate viewers from beginning to end.



"It was really interesting. I was just hoping it would all come together," she explains. "It's nice kinda being alone with your own head and it's certainly nice to not have to remember a lot of lines."

"It was really intense," she continues. "Especially the ending scene. I was discovered, I was never trying to be an actor, so I have no training. So, the secret behind that, I think, is just having the feelings there, right under the surface. What the audience feels is what I have to feel, and vice versa."