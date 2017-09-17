EXCLUSIVE: RuPaul Feels 'Like Diana Ross' at the 2017 Emmys, Opens Up About Future of 'Drag Race'

"As long as they'll pay me, I'll do it!" he confessed. "Listen, I'm not very precious about this. If they pay me a check, I'll be doing it."

"I think people in the early days, they didn't understand, what is a drag queen even. Now they see it's just people, artists, expressing themselves. And I think that's universal," Ross Mathews added of the show's recent increased attention. "People can understand what it's like to stand on a stage and do your thing and want to do it well."

The VH1 show definitely has a special place in the country's recent political times, but on Sunday night, RuPaul wasn't overly concerned with Emmys host Stephen Colbert's possible political comments.

"Politics, schmolitics!" he said. "I'm here for a good time!"