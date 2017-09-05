EXCLUSIVE: RuPaul Gets Confetti-Bombed in This 'Hollywood Game Night' Sneak Peek
It’s always fun watching celebrities fight against an arbitrary clock in a party game -- and that’s exactly what happens in the latest episode of Hollywood Game Night!
In ET’s exclusive sneak peek from Wednesday’s episode, celebrity contestant RuPaul finds himself on the unfortunate end of the ticking clock while participating in one of the NBC game show’s popular segments, “Clue-Boom!”
RELATED: RuPaul, Lupita Nyong'o and Diddy Look Stunning in 2018 Pirelli Calendar
Competing against Weird Al Yankovic, the RuPaul’s Drag Race host was tasked to give clues about Australia to his team, which consisted of Tyson Beckford and Nancy Grace. As the timer rapidly sped up as seconds disappeared, RuPaul was hilariously confetti-bombed when he failed to successfully clue them in on “Tasmanian devil.”
Watch the memorable moment below:
Hollywood Game Night airs Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.