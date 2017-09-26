EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Eggold Talks Directorial Debut and Bittersweet Ride on ‘The Blacklist: Redemption’

Ultimately, he, as an actor, has full appreciation of the beast that goes into making a film or TV series, particularly The Blacklist, to which he returns when the series premieres on Wednesday, Sept. 27. Directing Literally, Right Before Aaron, which is in theaters and on demand Friday, Sept. 29, he’s previously said, reinforces the notion “that you’re not the most important thing on set.”

However, when it comes to the end of Redemption, which was built around his character, Tom Keen, it’s bittersweet. Having more input on his character and the show’s development, Eggold was invested in a way he wasn’t on the original series. “I felt like I had a little more of a role in this one,” he says, while admitting that some “episodes were really strong,” while “some of the episodes fell short for me for whatever reason.” If they had a second shot, he felt like they could have driven it more toward what was working. But at the end of the day, he says, “it was a great group of folks, so I was happy to work with them.”