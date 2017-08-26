EXCLUSIVE: Sadie Robertson Dishes on Public Split From Ex, Reveals What She's Looking For In New Relationship

"It's been such a great experience. If they ever needed me to do a movie, I would be like, 'Yes, absolutely!'" she said of working with Hallmark, revealing that "there's a lot to take away" from the movie. "It's so fun and it's light, but it has depth to it... I think it's really sweet."

Robertson, who admitted that her dream co-star is Reese Witherspoon, has also been active on her blog, where she recently wrote a candid post about her breakup from Coward.

"We had dated for three years, very publicly. It was during DWTS, so you can't really hide anything during that time, and then we broke up and all of our fans were like, 'What happened?'" the Duck Dynasty star recalled, sharing that she and Coward "weren't on great terms" until recently. "After we became friends, I asked him, 'What do you think happened to our relationship?' and we came to this agreement of the things that I wrote in the blog."

"It came to this point of conviction of like, 'OK, we can live this comfortable life and never tell anyone what happened, and act like we were perfect, we just broke up,' or we can walk in conviction and say, 'This is is what happened, don't do this, and if you are in this, get out of it,'" she said. "It was really special to do that together and be on good terms with that, so that's what gave me peace to share it. I don't want girls or guys to go through that, and if I can be a voice and say, 'That's not OK,' then I want to be."