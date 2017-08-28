EXCLUSIVE: Sadie Robertson 'Would Love' to Get Into Politics, Explains Why She'll Never Take Sexy Selfies
Sound the duck whistles, Sadie Robertson wants a position in office!
The 20-year-old former Duck Dynasty star sat down with ET earlier this month, where she revealed getting into politics would be a real (duck) feather in her cap.
“I would love that,” Sadie gushed, “in whatever way I could.”
Sadie, who currently works as a motivational speaker, revealed she’s already taken steps towards achieving her political aspirations. “We actually just went to D.C. and took some classes from senators… they said, 'We want you to shape the passion of your culture,' and I thought, 'Wow, that's so cool,'” she reflected. “I liked being there and doing that.”
The brunette beauty summed up the “encouraging” experience in the nation's capital by explaining, “If you're going to be out in the spotlight, if you're going to be leading in some capacity, might as well be leading in the right direction.”
Sadie’s first course of action? “Foreign aid, because that's what I do. I go around the world and try to help our brothers and sisters in different countries.”
Politics aside, the young author and actress has several other professional goals. For one, she’d love to participate in a Dancing With the Stars all-star season “of course, with [her former pro partner], Mark [Ballas].”
Sadie also has a desire to launch a spin-off of her famous family’s reality show, specifically centered around her non-profit work in different countries. “I would love for a reality show on that, because I would love to educate people in America on what's actually happening around the world,” she explained.
One thing we can expect to never see from the reality star? Seductive photos in magazines or social media.
“Have you seen my Instagram?” Sadie asked, laughing. “Not many sexy selfies!”
“My fanbase especially, they support me because of showing myself in a rather more classy way, and they wouldn't like that. Literally, I don't think any people would like that… that would be weird.”
But when it comes to self-enhancement or plastic surgery, Sadie wants her fans to know, “They are beautiful just as is.”
“People can do whatever they want with their body… I hope your heart is pure in it, but you do you!”