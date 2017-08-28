EXCLUSIVE: Sadie Robertson 'Would Love' to Get Into Politics, Explains Why She'll Never Take Sexy Selfies

One thing we can expect to never see from the reality star? Seductive photos in magazines or social media.

“Have you seen my Instagram?” Sadie asked, laughing. “Not many sexy selfies!”

“My fanbase especially, they support me because of showing myself in a rather more classy way, and they wouldn't like that. Literally, I don't think any people would like that… that would be weird.”

But when it comes to self-enhancement or plastic surgery, Sadie wants her fans to know, “They are beautiful just as is.”

“People can do whatever they want with their body… I hope your heart is pure in it, but you do you!”