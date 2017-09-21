EXCLUSIVE: Sammi Sanchez Honors Her Latin Heritage With New Single 'Hombre'
Sammi Sanchez's new song will make you want to dance!
The 19-year-old Mexican-American singer released her third single, "Hombre," exclusively to ET on Friday. Listen to the hot track in the video above and let us know your thoughts.
The song was co-written and produced by Jon Leone and Ricky Montaner, one half of Latin pop duo Mau y Ricky. Sanchez tells ET the new track, which transitions between English and Spanish, "pays homage to my Mexican-American heritage and culture, which heavily influences my Latin pop sound and art."
RELATED: Kesha Lends the Hook to Macklemore's Reflective New Song, 'Good Old Days' -- Listen!
Sanchez first took the internet by storm with her amazing YouTube covers before collaborating with a number of established songwriters and producers to create her catchy and fun Latin pop-infused sound, which includes a mix of Spanish and English lyrics.
Her first single, "Girl Talk," released in 2016, garnered the rising star even more attention, and its subsequent remix, "Girls Talk Latin Remix," has more than 10 million streams on Spotify.
"Hombre" is the follow-up to her second Spanglish track, "Deeper," which was released in May. Sanchez has spent the past couple of months recording new material for her debut album.