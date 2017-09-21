EXCLUSIVE: Sammi Sanchez Honors Her Latin Heritage With New Single 'Hombre'

Sammi Sanchez's new song will make you want to dance!

The 19-year-old Mexican-American singer released her third single, "Hombre," exclusively to ET on Friday. Listen to the hot track in the video above and let us know your thoughts.

The song was co-written and produced by Jon Leone and Ricky Montaner, one half of Latin pop duo Mau y Ricky. Sanchez tells ET the new track, which transitions between English and Spanish, "pays homage to my Mexican-American heritage and culture, which heavily influences my Latin pop sound and art."