EXCLUSIVE: Sara Gilbert Says ABC Is in 'Productive Talks' With Johnny Galecki for 'Roseanne' Reboot

The Roseanne reboot is finally "getting real" for Sara Gilbert. 

ET's Nischelle Turner caught up with the actress and her Talk co-hosts on Wednesday, where she opened up about the ABC revival -- and revealed if her onscreen husband, Johnny Galecki, will be returning to the series.

"It's great. We're in pre-production, writers are writing," Gilbert revealed. "They're doing an amazing job and sets are about to start being built and it's getting real."
 
"We're in very productive, amazing talks and we're hopeful that it will work out," she added of Galecki's possible involvement in the project.
 
The rest of the cast, including Roseanne Barr, Sarah Chalke, Michael Fishman, Laurie Metcalfe and John Goodman, has already signed on, though Gilbert teased that fans will have to "tune in and see" how they deal with Goodman's character's supposed death in the show's last season in 1997.
 
Roseanne was the most-watched television show in the U.S. from 1989 to 1990, and Gilbert said that she looks forward to bringing back a series that doesn't shy away from the struggles of a working-class family.

"I'm excited. I think we don't see enough people on TV that are struggling to pay their bills and that's what many, many Americans are doing," she shared. "And so that section of the population has been grossly underrepresented and so we're happy to give a certain section of the population a voice, hopefully."

ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey revealed at the summer Television Critics Association press tour last month that Goodman's character "is very much alive" in the reboot, and that the new season will be "tonally similar to the original show." 

"It's unflinching. It's honest. It's irreverent at times and it's also really, really funny," she said. 

