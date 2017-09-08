EXCLUSIVE: Sara Gilbert Says ABC Is in 'Productive Talks' With Johnny Galecki for 'Roseanne' Reboot
The Roseanne reboot is finally "getting real" for Sara Gilbert.
ET's Nischelle Turner caught up with the actress and her Talk co-hosts on Wednesday, where she opened up about the ABC revival -- and revealed if her onscreen husband, Johnny Galecki, will be returning to the series.
RELATED: 'Roseanne' Revival Won't Completely Ignore Dan's Death From Show's Series Finale
EXCLUSIVE: Laurie Metcalf on 'Roseanne' Reboot: 'It Will Be Like No Time Has Passed'
"I'm excited. I think we don't see enough people on TV that are struggling to pay their bills and that's what many, many Americans are doing," she shared. "And so that section of the population has been grossly underrepresented and so we're happy to give a certain section of the population a voice, hopefully."
ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey revealed at the summer Television Critics Association press tour last month that Goodman's character "is very much alive" in the reboot, and that the new season will be "tonally similar to the original show."
"It's unflinching. It's honest. It's irreverent at times and it's also really, really funny," she said.
See more on the project in the video below.