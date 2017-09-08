EXCLUSIVE: Sara Gilbert Says ABC Is in 'Productive Talks' With Johnny Galecki for 'Roseanne' Reboot

"It's great. We're in pre-production, writers are writing," Gilbert revealed. "They're doing an amazing job and sets are about to start being built and it's getting real."

"We're in very productive, amazing talks and we're hopeful that it will work out," she added of Galecki's possible involvement in the project.

The rest of the cast, including Roseanne Barr, Sarah Chalke, Michael Fishman, Laurie Metcalfe and John Goodman, has already signed on, though Gilbert teased that fans will have to "tune in and see" how they deal with Goodman's character's supposed death in the show's last season in 1997.

Roseanne was the most-watched television show in the U.S. from 1989 to 1990, and Gilbert said that she looks forward to bringing back a series that doesn't shy away from the struggles of a working-class family.