EXCLUSIVE: Sasha Farber Talks Not Being a Pro on 'DWTS' This Season, Wedding Planning With Emma Slater
Sasha Farber is sharing secrets from the ballroom!
The 33-year-old dancer stopped by ET for a Facebook Live interview on Tuesday, where he opened up about why he's not a pro on Dancing With the Stars this season, which pairs have the best chance at taking home the mirrorball trophy, and, of course, wedding planning with his fiancee, Emma Slater.
Just last season, Farber competed with Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, placing fourth in the competition. He also was a pro during seasons 17, 22 and 23, paired with Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Kim Fields and Terra Jole, respectively. So after four amazing seasons, why was Farber placed in the troupe for the dance competition show's 25th anniversary?
"The show changes. They always bring different people in," Farber told ET's Cameron Mathison and Lauren Zima. "And it's always -- it's a height issue for me, too. Everyone's pretty tall [this season], not going to lie."
Farber said that the DWTS team was "very professional" when they delivered the news to him.
"There's Joe [Sungkur], Ashley [Edens-Shaffer] and Deena [Katz] in the room and they all -- Deena cried," he recalled. "It was one of those things where they just couldn't really do much about it and I totally understand. It's a business thing. I'm still proud of the family and we're going on tour and it's good. It's good to be in the ballroom."
Although he seemed to be pretty bummed about the news at first, he says he's now "doing great."
"I'm not going to lie, it was a little bit weird to be in the ballroom [this week] and not getting to compete," he admitted. "The best part of [the show] is doing the creative aspect of it. Getting someone who has never danced before and transforming them into this superstar, and they become a true dancer with the knowledge that you give them."
"But I mean, I'm still there and I get to perform," Farber added, explaining that it also feels "nice" to just sit back and watch everyone dance. "Once you're in the Dancing With the Stars family, you're in the family. And it really is a family. All the pros love each other, all the celebs become amazing friends."
Monday night's premiere featured highly entertaining performances from this season's contestants. Obviously, we had to ask Farber about which stars really blew him away. Here's what he had to say about some of his top picks:
Jordan Fisher & Lindsay Arnold
"First of all, he annihilated it. It was like watching two pros dance. And you know, he improved so [much]. No joke, from the camera blocking to the dress rehearsal, which is, like, maybe a two-hour rehearsal? So different. His frame changed. His posture changed. He became a different person. He was just sharp … I can definitely see them going all the way, but it's going to be tight. There's a lot of talent."
Vanessa Lachey & Maksim Chmerkovskiy
"I did NOT expect her to be that good, for sure!"
Emma Slater & Drew Scott
"He is a tall guy. Len [Goodman] said it best, he's definitely a 'fixer-upper.' And his personality and dedication is brilliant. He's so dedicated."
Farber also noted that Slater and Scott are "traveling more than anyone in the show."
"I think Emma will be traveling to Canada every week after the show. I feel like Emma literally said bye to me at 3 a.m. today in the morning," he shared. I was like, 'Bye!'"
So with Slater in Canada and Farber in Los Angeles, both constantly busy in rehearsals, are they still able to make time for wedding planning?
"Yes, every day," the Moscow, Russia, native shared. "We want to kind of do it in March, but it's just so hard with the tours and the seasons ... we kind of want to do a quick wedding and just get it over and done with."
"But it will be big," he revealed. "I want everyone to have fun. We're going to have a lot of shows, a lot of special appearances. It'll be a lot of fun."
As fans of DWTS know, Farber proposed to Slater almost a year ago live on the show. Recalling the special night to ET, he said the moment was both "amazing" and "insane."
"I've never been more scared in my life," he joked. "I had to dance before and I was like, 'I don't even know what's coming next.' I had the ring in my pocket and I was worried she was going to feel it or it was going to fall out. Then, I couldn't even get it out when -- I was trying to shake."
"It was just scary and I don't even really remember it perfectly," he added. "But it's one of those things where our families are on separate sides of the world, so it was good for them to kind of see it [together]."
