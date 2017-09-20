EXCLUSIVE: Sasha Farber Talks Not Being a Pro on 'DWTS' This Season, Wedding Planning With Emma Slater

Farber said that the DWTS team was "very professional" when they delivered the news to him.



"There's Joe [Sungkur], Ashley [Edens-Shaffer] and Deena [Katz] in the room and they all -- Deena cried," he recalled. "It was one of those things where they just couldn't really do much about it and I totally understand. It's a business thing. I'm still proud of the family and we're going on tour and it's good. It's good to be in the ballroom."



Although he seemed to be pretty bummed about the news at first, he says he's now "doing great."



"I'm not going to lie, it was a little bit weird to be in the ballroom [this week] and not getting to compete," he admitted. "The best part of [the show] is doing the creative aspect of it. Getting someone who has never danced before and transforming them into this superstar, and they become a true dancer with the knowledge that you give them."



"But I mean, I'm still there and I get to perform," Farber added, explaining that it also feels "nice" to just sit back and watch everyone dance. "Once you're in the Dancing With the Stars family, you're in the family. And it really is a family. All the pros love each other, all the celebs become amazing friends."