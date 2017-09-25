EXCLUSIVE: Sasha Pieterse Talks 'PLL' Spinoff, Says She'd 'Love' to Have Her 'DWTS' Partner on the New Series
While Sasha Pieterse focuses on learning and rehearsing new routines for this season of Dancing With the Stars, the young actress is already getting ready for aPretty Little Liars spinoff.
Pieterse spoke with ET's Cameron Mathison after Monday's new DWTS, and the 21-year-old star opened up about the highly anticipated series, Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, which was announced on Monday, and how it feels to finally be able to talk about it.
"I'm doing a pilot in January," Pieterse shared. "I'm so glad to announce it, actually I realized that I can announce it today, which I was kind of blindsided about."
After seven seasons of playing Alison DiLaurentis on the Freeform teen mystery drama, Pieterse says that she can't wait to get back into playing the character she's grown so familiar with.
"I love that I get to play Allison still," she said. "It's a character that's near to my heart for seven years and it's a fun new world."
Pieterse also gushed over the opportunity to once again work with Marlene King, who developed PLL and is an executive producer on the upcoming spin-off.
"Our producer is incredible, she's just a genius," she explained. "I can't wait to be on this journey with her again."
One burning question that remains now is whether or not Pieterse can find a role for her DWTS pro partner, Gleb Savchenko, with whom she's been spending nearly every waking hour rehearsing for the show.
"I would love that," she exclaimed.
"That would be awesome," Savchenko chimed in. "We'll talk about it."
On Monday's Dancing With the Stars, Pieterse and Savchenko scored a formidable 23 out of 30 for their Viennese waltz set to Rose Royce's "I'm Going Down," tying for second place on the leaderboard with Frankie Muniz and his partner, Witney Carson.
As for the hotly anticipated Perfectionists series -- based on the young adult books written by PLL author Sara Shepard -- Pieterse will be joining Janel Parrish, who is set to reprise her role as Mona.
ET spoke with King shortly before the PLL finale in June, and the executive producer teased the spinoff, saying it "could be in the same universe or feel like a similar universe."
For more on King's past comments regarding The Perfectionists, check out the video below.
Pieterse and Savchenko will be returning to the DWTS stage on Tuesday. Tune in at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ABC to see how the stars handle their Latin Night performances.