EXCLUSIVE: Sasha Pieterse Talks 'PLL' Spinoff, Says She'd 'Love' to Have Her 'DWTS' Partner on the New Series

While Sasha Pieterse focuses on learning and rehearsing new routines for this season of Dancing With the Stars, the young actress is already getting ready for aPretty Little Liars spinoff.

Pieterse spoke with ET's Cameron Mathison after Monday's new DWTS, and the 21-year-old star opened up about the highly anticipated series, Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, which was announced on Monday, and how it feels to finally be able to talk about it.

"I'm doing a pilot in January," Pieterse shared. "I'm so glad to announce it, actually I realized that I can announce it today, which I was kind of blindsided about."

After seven seasons of playing Alison DiLaurentis on the Freeform teen mystery drama, Pieterse says that she can't wait to get back into playing the character she's grown so familiar with.

"I love that I get to play Allison still," she said. "It's a character that's near to my heart for seven years and it's a fun new world."