EXCLUSIVE: See Rodney Atkins and Rose Falcon's Adorably Country Gender Reveal & Find Out Their Baby's Name!

"We are way excited and surprised to be having a baby boy," Atkins tells ET, "especially since we, and everyone else [we know], were really convinced we were having a girl!"

The duo made the big reveal by shooting a BB gun at a black balloon, unleashing a cloud of blue pigment. The moment was captured on film by Falcon's father and the baby boy's grandfather-to-be.

"Of course the BB gun was my idea!" Atkins gushed, giving credit to his wife for coming up with the baby's name: Ryder Falcon Atkins.

"I told her that I always liked the name Ry and she immediately said, 'How about Ryder and you can call him Ry for short?'" the "Watching You" singer shared. "Before the name came along, we went through a million, but the second she said Ryder Falcon and got the thumbs up from Eli, Ry's big brother, we agreed that was it."

Baby Ryder joins Elijah, Atkin's son from a previous marriage. The family announced that they are expanding with a sweet Instagram post on July 4.