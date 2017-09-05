EXCLUSIVE: Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Adorably Crash a Wedding Photo Shoot!
Looks like Selena Gomez and The Weeknd are taking a cue from Amy Schumer!
Like the comedian, who is known for photobombing random newlyweds, the adorable duo crashed a wedding photo shoot that was taking place in New York City over the weekend.
"The couple was taking wedding photos in front of the homes on the picturesque MacDougal Alley, a gated residence in Greenwich Village," an eyewitness told ET. "During the romantic shoot, the groom spotted The Weeknd in a parked SUV."
"[The groom] approached the car and asked him if he would join in the photos and he agreed!" the eyewitness added. "Selena waited in the car, but passed along her well wishes!"
Gomez, 25, and The Weeknd, 27, haven't been shy about showcasing their love for each other in public. Earlier this month, the two were spotted holding hands in the Big Apple, rocking matching ensembles.
