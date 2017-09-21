EXCLUSIVE: Shania Twain on 'Special' Performance With 'AGT' Finalist Mandy Harvey: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

Mandy Harvey got to sing a duet with Shania Twain on Wednesday's America's Got Talent season finale, but it was Twain who couldn't stop gushing about the performance.

"It was so special," Twain told ET's Denny Directo after the show. "It really warmed my heart to be standing there with someone that really understands loss and the courage that it takes to overcome that loss and to soldier on. And not only soldier on, but look where she is! Look what she's achieved!"

"I'm proud of her as someone that could be her mother, and I'm proud to have had that opportunity to be standing beside her as two vocalists," she added. "It was really an honor to hear her sing my song."

Twain's stunning duet of "You're Still the One" with Harvey, who lost her hearing as a teenager, required a different kind of preparation.