EXCLUSIVE: Shanna Moakler on Coping With Daughter Alabama's Cyberbullies: They Said to 'Drink Bleach and Die'

“What really upset me was that it was a 19-year-old man that kind of went after a [then] 10-year-old child,” Shanna lamented. “When you're a YouTube blogger and you have over five million to 10 million fans, and you incite your fanbase to go and threaten and attack anybody… that's a serious issue…There were millions of kids going to her page and telling her, ‘I'm going to find you, I'm going to hurt you. I hope you die.’”

Shanna told ET the threats and harsh criticisms didn’t end with Alabama. “They were coming after me... It was nonstop,” she explained, adding that the harrasment got so bad that she was forced to temporarily close her social media accounts.

Among the most shocking accusations? “‘Your daughter is a whore, she's a slut, she should drink bleach and die.’ The worst [things] that you can possibly think of.”

Shanna admitted that her young daughter was “obviously upset” and “crying” over the hurtful torments. She and Alabama’s father, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, sat their daughter down to discuss the traumatic situation.

“We explained to her, this is how this man makes his income. We talk to [our kids] like they're adults.”

Shanna has since become an advocate against cyberbullying, because she says she understands the repercussions of it firsthand. “I think there really needs to be some consequences for people with bullying, because there are children that are taking their lives over this. I'm so thankful that my daughter was confident enough, and had the self-esteem enough, to look past what the people were doing to her,” she marveled. “I'm very proud that she just continued to go on being who she is, but a lot of kids don't, and it's scary.”