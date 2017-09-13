EXCLUSIVE: Shanna Moakler Reveals Why She Doesn’t Want Her Daughter Following in Her Playboy Footsteps

Former Playboy Playmate Shanna Moakler’s daughter, Atiana De La Hoya, won’t be hopping in her footsteps anytime soon.

The former Miss December 2001 recently opened up to ET about why she hopes her 18-year-old daughter will keep her clothes on while modeling.

“I would suggest she not [pose nude], only because I think as an actress, you have more weight and more value, I guess, when you don't show everything,” the blonde beauty explained. “If later on in life she goes, 'You know what, this is something I want to do,' I'll support her. But I would like to see her maybe take a different path than I did. But I like my path -- I just don't necessarily think it's the right path for her.”

Though Atiana concurred that nude modeling likely isn’t in her future, Shanna gushed that she would "definitely shoot with [Playboy] again."

“I love the company and I'm really proud to be a part of it, and I can look back when I'm 90. I’ll be like, ‘Look how good your grandmother looked!’”