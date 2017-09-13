EXCLUSIVE: Shanna Moakler Reveals Why She Doesn’t Want Her Daughter Following in Her Playboy Footsteps
Former Playboy Playmate Shanna Moakler’s daughter, Atiana De La Hoya, won’t be hopping in her footsteps anytime soon.
The former Miss December 2001 recently opened up to ET about why she hopes her 18-year-old daughter will keep her clothes on while modeling.
“I would suggest she not [pose nude], only because I think as an actress, you have more weight and more value, I guess, when you don't show everything,” the blonde beauty explained. “If later on in life she goes, 'You know what, this is something I want to do,' I'll support her. But I would like to see her maybe take a different path than I did. But I like my path -- I just don't necessarily think it's the right path for her.”
Though Atiana concurred that nude modeling likely isn’t in her future, Shanna gushed that she would "definitely shoot with [Playboy] again."
“I love the company and I'm really proud to be a part of it, and I can look back when I'm 90. I’ll be like, ‘Look how good your grandmother looked!’”
Official Shanna Moakler + Atiana De La Hoya are breaking down last night's dramatic #GrowingUpSupermodel!Posted by Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, August 31, 2017
The mother-daughter duo is currently appearing together in the Lifetime reality series Growing Up Supermodel, centered around young, aspiring models who also have famous parents. Atiana’s father is professional boxer Oscar De La Hoya, and her stepfather is Blink 182 drummer, Travis Barker.
“A long time ago, I tried getting her into the entertainment industry, and she was kind of like, 'You know what, Mom? It's just not my thing, I’m not into it,’ so we stopped. And as she got a little bit older, she said, 'You know what? I think I want to give it another go.' So, it’s been really fun the chance to do it together, it's very special,” Shanna gushed.
Growing Up Supermodel documents Atiana’s rise to fame as a model, with Shanna guiding her along the way, as the former Dancing With the Stars contestant is hopeful her daughter will learn from her career missteps.
“I don't think you have enough time on this program to hear all the mistakes that I made,” Shanna laughed.
“I think I put a lot out there on social media and I shared probably more than I should have,” she added. “My ex [Barker] and I would breakup and we would have arguments on Myspace. It's just things that you just don't do. You don't need to air your dirty laundry, you don’t need to trust everyone. Make sure you set yourself up properly.”
Shanna is no stranger to reality TV. She first made waves on Meet The Barkers in 2005, chronicling her journey to the altar, and later hosted Bridalplasty and appeared on Hollywood Exes, but she’s excited to get back to her true passion: acting.
“Scripted [television] is what I started out in and what I really love to do," she explained. "I think reality television has definitely hindered that. It's really hard once you do reality to kind of get out of that stereotype. I'm hoping to break that."
Shanna told ET she’s currently working on a sitcom pilot alongside comedian Eddie Griffin, but we couldn’t help but ask about her first on screen gig in 1998's The Wedding Singer, where she played the first-class flight attendant in the final scene.
“The Wedding Singer was my first role ever! It took me, like, 20 takes to say my one line,” Shanna recalled, laughing. “I went home and cried! I came on set the next day andAdam Sandlersang one of his little songs, and he was like, '16-Take Shanna!' It was really embarrassing!”
Growing Up Supermodel airs Wednesdays on Lifetime.
