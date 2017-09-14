EXCLUSIVE: Shannon Beador Explains Not Reconciling With 'RHOC' Co-Star Vicki Gunvalson: 'I Don't Want To'

Keep holding your breath if you’re waiting to see Shannon Beador and Vicki Gunvalson get back together.

“I'm sorry, I don't want to be friends with Vicki,” Shannon admits to ET. “I've been authentic, and I want to maintain my authenticity.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County star says fans won’t see a reconciliation between her and Vicki at any point on season 12 of the show. Shannon claims Vicki has never reached out to her about meeting up (“and that’s OK!”) like she did on the latest episode with her other friend-turned-enemy, Tamra Judge. Tamra accepted Vicki’s offer to meet for coffee and attempt to hash out their many issues.

“Tamra is a much nicer person than I,” Shannon jokes. “She's more of a people pleaser than I, 'cause I'll just say, no! You're gonna see maybe some efforts being made. But one thing that Vicki, I think, has been successful in [is], she kind of has a way of threatening, to scare you, and I am not afraid. I'm a lot of things, but I'm not afraid.”