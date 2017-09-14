EXCLUSIVE: Shannon Beador Explains Not Reconciling With 'RHOC' Co-Star Vicki Gunvalson: 'I Don't Want To'
Keep holding your breath if you’re waiting to see Shannon Beador and Vicki Gunvalson get back together.
“I'm sorry, I don't want to be friends with Vicki,” Shannon admits to ET. “I've been authentic, and I want to maintain my authenticity.”
The Real Housewives of Orange County star says fans won’t see a reconciliation between her and Vicki at any point on season 12 of the show. Shannon claims Vicki has never reached out to her about meeting up (“and that’s OK!”) like she did on the latest episode with her other friend-turned-enemy, Tamra Judge. Tamra accepted Vicki’s offer to meet for coffee and attempt to hash out their many issues.
“Tamra is a much nicer person than I,” Shannon jokes. “She's more of a people pleaser than I, 'cause I'll just say, no! You're gonna see maybe some efforts being made. But one thing that Vicki, I think, has been successful in [is], she kind of has a way of threatening, to scare you, and I am not afraid. I'm a lot of things, but I'm not afraid.”
A few weeks back, Vicki did say in a confessional that she wanted to “punish” Tamra and Shannon for not being her friend. Fans will get to see if Vicki makes good on that promise when the cast heads to Ireland for a trip later this season. It was the first time Shannon and Tamra had to spend time with Vicki in such close quarters.
“Tamra and I, of course, had a conversation about it,” Shannon shares. “We didn't want to have a lot of tension [on the trip]. So, as we entered into a different country, we entered a different mindset of, we're not going to make this trip stressful and make everyone tense. So, we were more open to having a conversation or, you know, doing things together. We did everything together.”
Naturally, there was still drama. Vicki previously revealed to ET that she is hospitalized while abroad, and Shannon promises more fireworks from her co-stars.
“There's drama with quite a few different people,” she reveals. “Typically there's one big thing, but I butt heads with a couple of 'em. And Kelly does, and Meghan [King Edmonds] does. So, we all do.”
Shannon says season 12 newbies Peggy Sulahian and Lydia McLaughlin start most of the fires in Ireland.
“Certain people, you meet and you mesh,” Shannon shares. “I don’t really mesh with [Peggy] … and Lydia is completely judgmental. Just stop with the interview comments about me! They're just, I mean, every week, what are we gonna hear now?”
Lydia has made multiple comments in her testimonial interviews this season about Shannon, mostly about her weight gain and her relationship with Vicki.
“She's really a pot-stirrer,” Shannon says, adding that she considers Lydia to be the season’s No. 1 pot-stirrer. “I heard about this sweet, little girl, Lydia, and not so much to Shannon Beador!”
The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo. For more of our chat with Shannon, check out the video below.