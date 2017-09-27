EXCLUSIVE: Sharna Burgess Reveals Why Everyone on 'DWTS' Misses Julianne Hough as a Judge

Burgess chimed in, giving her partner the ultimate praise while discussing what she thinks Fisher's biggest advantages are on the show.



"I think it's a combination of the fact that he's an athlete, that he knows how to work hard," she explained. "I love the way that he learns, being that he's a fundamentals-and-technique guy, and that's what gives you the long game in this show. That's what helps us when we get to double dances again later down the line. We can push it further because he's had a foundation built."



"But also, it's just this. I think it's people getting to know this guy," she added, pointing to Fisher's face. "The fact that he's so lovable and funny and just a really, really cool dude. What this show represents is him -- the guy coming in with no dance experience and just leaving it all on the dance floor and giving it his all."



When DWTS returns next Monday on ABC, Burgess and Fisher will be dancing a Fresh Prince of Bel-Air-themed routine. Find out why Fisher chose this as his "guilty pleasure" in the video of our full interview below!