EXCLUSIVE: Sharon Osbourne Doubles Down on Kim Kardashian Not Being a Feminist: 'It's Just My Instinct'

"I don't know Kim other than the superficial, 'Hello, how are you,'" Osbourne told ET's Nischelle Turner earlier this week during a sit-down with The Talk panelists. "So you can never, it's just, my instinct is that she isn't. I don't think because she takes her clothes off and is confident with that, that makes you a feminist. That makes you confident, but it doesn't naturally go with being a feminist."

So what does Osbourne think makes someone a feminist?

"Somebody who is strong, self-supporting and who is smart as any guy you can come up with," she expressed. "And that is in all areas. You want to be equal to that man and I don't need that man to fix my sink. I don't need a man to do this, do that for me. I stand on my own feet. I do it myself, but you gotta be smart."

While many may think Kardashian West is self-sufficient and managed to create her own empire, Osbourne stands by her comments, adding, "I don't think that there's anything wrong in what she does. There's nothing wrong at all, but because you strip off, doesn't mean that you're a feminist."

Osbourne's co-host, Sara Gilbert, also shared her opinion on the matter.

"I think also being a feminist means I am running my life not in order to garner the male gaze. Are all my moves about getting that? So I think it's about getting power without that," Gilbert said. "I think where it gets tricky is when someone is doing things where you think it's related to that. It can sort of muddy the water a little bit. But I do think, in terms of the empire she's built and being a strong woman, she is to be commended for all that."