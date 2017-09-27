EXCLUSIVE: Sharon Osbourne Remodels Couple's Home in New Special, 'Sharon Flipping Osbourne'
Sharon Osbourne has a new gig!
The 64-year-old co-host of The Talk is gearing up for a new We tv special, Sharon Flipping Osbourne, where she will remodel a couple's home using her own money, expertise and unique taste.
"What most people don’t know about me is that I flip houses, and I’m damn good at it." shares Osbourne, who serves as executive producer along with her son, Jack Osbourne. "Most people don’t know how to get their max price, but I do because I’m Sharon F**king Osbourne."
The one-hour special will follow Osbourne as she makes a deal with an L.A. couple who are looking to sell their home but have no idea that she will be the one to help them!
Offering to put her own money into the mix to renovate the home, Osbourne will be the one in charge when it comes to hiring the contractors, decorating with her personal collection of decor from her warehouse and working with her favorite realtor. In the end, if the couple gets the offer they want, Osbourne splits the profits with the seller!
Sharon Flipping Osbourne premieres Friday, Oct. 6 at 10 p.m. on WE tv.
