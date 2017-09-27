EXCLUSIVE: Sharon Osbourne Remodels Couple's Home in New Special, 'Sharon Flipping Osbourne'

The one-hour special will follow Osbourne as she makes a deal with an L.A. couple who are looking to sell their home but have no idea that she will be the one to help them!

Offering to put her own money into the mix to renovate the home, Osbourne will be the one in charge when it comes to hiring the contractors, decorating with her personal collection of decor from her warehouse and working with her favorite realtor. In the end, if the couple gets the offer they want, Osbourne splits the profits with the seller!

Sharon Flipping Osbourne premieres Friday, Oct. 6 at 10 p.m. on WE tv.

