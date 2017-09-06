EXCLUSIVE: Sharon Osbourne Talks Opening Up About Ozzy's Infidelity: 'Couples Can Learn From Us'

Sharon Osbourne is opening up about what other couples can learn from her tumultuous marriage to Ozzy Osbourne.

After recently getting candid about her husband's myriad past infidelities, Sharon and her fellow The Talk panelists sat down with ET's Nischelle Turner this week, where the outspoken English TV host addressed the Black Sabbath frontman's high-profile cheating scandals and their subsequent reconciliation.

"It's not [about] what women can learn from me, I think it's what couples can learn from us," Sharon, 64, shared, while sitting down with co-stars Julie Chen, Sarah Gilbert and Sheryl Underwood. "My husband was brave enough to come out and say, 'Hey, you caught me. I need help. I'm an addict with this and this is what I'm gonna do.'"