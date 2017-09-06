EXCLUSIVE: Sharon Osbourne Talks Opening Up About Ozzy's Infidelity: 'Couples Can Learn From Us'
Sharon Osbourne is opening up about what other couples can learn from her tumultuous marriage to Ozzy Osbourne.
After recently getting candid about her husband's myriad past infidelities, Sharon and her fellow The Talk panelists sat down with ET's Nischelle Turner this week, where the outspoken English TV host addressed the Black Sabbath frontman's high-profile cheating scandals and their subsequent reconciliation.
"It's not [about] what women can learn from me, I think it's what couples can learn from us," Sharon, 64, shared, while sitting down with co-stars Julie Chen, Sarah Gilbert and Sheryl Underwood. "My husband was brave enough to come out and say, 'Hey, you caught me. I need help. I'm an addict with this and this is what I'm gonna do.'"
Sharon explained that her rock star husband has been in "long-term treatment" for his addictions, and the couple are very open and forthright about Ozzy's multiple affairs.
"We speak about it, we laugh about it! Because it helps you get through it. Because otherwise it would be like, you know the curtain scene in Psycho?" Sharon said. "No, I'm joking with that. But, you know, you have to find some humor in something."
In May 2016, Sharon and Ozzy separated when it came out that the rocker-turned-reality star had allegedly been carrying on an affair with his hairstylist, Michelle Pugh.
In the months following, the couple slowly reconciled and this May, one year after Sharon kicked Ozzy out of their family home, the pair renewed their wedding vows.
"The bottom line is that I love him, he loves me," she explained. "We're in our 36th year [of marriage] right now, but I've known him for 40 years. And [after] 40 years is he honestly going to turn around and say, 'I've never been with another woman in 40 years?' No."
"It's life, it happens," she added. "It's not exclusive to me and Ozzy, the difference is that he's the one taking the heat, not me. And he's brave enough to deal with it."
Reflecting on why they’ve been able to pull their marriage back from the brink, Sharon said a lot of it is about how connected she and Ozzy are, and how much history they share.
"I lived without him and I'm much happier with him than without him," she shared. "We've worked for so much together, we've achieved so much together. Our family, our friends, and I just don't want to give that up!"
Speaking with The Telegraph earlier this week, Sharon claimed that her husband didn't just cheat on her with Pugh, but had extra-marital relations with at least six women.
"Some Russian teenager, then a masseuse in England, our masseuse [in the U.S.], and then our cook… He had women in different countries," she said. Basically, if you’re a women giving Ozzy either a back rub or a trolley of food, God help you."
In August 2016, Ozzy released a statement to ET addressing his infidelity, explaining "Over the last six years, I have been dealing with a sex addiction. I am mortified at what my behavior has done to my family. I thank God that my incredible wife is at my side to support me."
