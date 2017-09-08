EXCLUSIVE: Shay Mitchell Shares Love of Travel as She Announces Nashville Getaway Contest for Fans

Shay Mitchell loves to hit the skies!

The Pretty Little Liars star, a spokesperson for the Blue Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card, talked to ET’s Katie Krause about her love of globetrotting, which inspired the 30-year-old actress and her fans to use the hashtag, #Shaycation, on social media.

"The #Shaycation hashtag came to life purely just from my love of travel and wanting to share my experiences, my vacations and getaways with my fans and my friends,” Mitchell said while announcing that she and American Express are teaming up to give one lucky fan and their friends a chance to win a trip of their own.

"To celebrate the launch of the new Blue Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card, they are hosting a really special contest, where a winner and three of their friends can win a trip to Nashville for a super, fun filled food excursion,” Mitchell explained. The card has no annual fee, and offers two miles per dollar spent at U.S. restaurants.

Those interested in learning about the Ultimate Foodie Getaway can visit DeltaAmexBlue.com

Meanwhile, Mitchell revealed that when she’s not traveling, she’ll be rooting for her PLL co-star, Sasha Pieterse, on the upcoming season of Dancing With the Stars.

"I will be more than happy to sit front row screaming the loudest for Sasha,” she shared. “One hundred percent.”