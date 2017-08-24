EXCLUSIVE: 'So Sharp' Star Todd Sharp's Son in ICU Following ATV Accident

Police officials in Southern Indiana confirm to ET that officers responded to an ATV accident on August 17 around 10 p.m. ET has learned that Cameron and a couple of buddies were riding in an area they’ve ridden many times when Cameron’s ATV flipped end-over-end three times down a steep embankment. Production cameras for So Sharp were not rolling during the accident.

"Cameron fractured his skull and suffered a moderate to severe brain injury," Sharp tells ET exclusively. "His passion is riding ATVs and he always goes out with his buddies. He’s very skilled at it. He’s been riding since he was a little boy.”

On Tuesday, Cameron had surgery to repair his skull. Sharp says, "The surgery went as well as it could have went. With brain injuries, so much is unknown. He’s so strong. Cameron gets his stubbornness from me.”

"There have been probably 50 times in the last week that he’s been cognitive enough to say, 'Where am I?' And then each time we’re like, 'You’re in the hospital because you had an accident on your Razor,'" he adds. "And each time he’s shocked, each time it’s like the first time he’s hearing it.”