EXCLUSIVE: Sofia Vergara Explains Husband Joe Manganiello's Absence From the Emmys, Brings Son Manolo
Sofia Vergara has not one, but two guys in her life who make for great Emmys dates!
The Modern Family star hit the red carpet with her 25-year-old son, Manolo Gonzalez-Ripoll Vergara, while explaining to ET's Nancy O'Dell why her husband, Joe Manganiello, couldn't be there in support of the ABC comedy's eighth straight Outstanding Comedy Series nomination.
"It's amazing," Manolo said of being at the Emmys, joking, "She invites me when Joe's busy, so..."
"[Joe's] shooting a movie in New York," Sofia added. "So I'm like, "'Manolo, you wanna come?'"
Well, clearly the mother-son duo make the perfect red carpet pair!
The Stephen Colbert-hosted Emmys air live from Los Angeles on CBS at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.
