EXCLUSIVE: Sofia Vergara on Supportive Husband Joe Manganiello and What He Loves About Her

Sofia Vergara is an independent woman and that's one of the many qualities that Joe Manganiello loves about her!

ET's Brooke Anderson caught up with the 45-year-old actress and businesswoman at the NoMo SoHo Hotel in New York earlier this week, to chat about her new underwear company, EBY, as well as how supportive her handsome hubby is.

"He loves it. He supports me in everything," Vergara told ET. "I think he realizes how important it is for [women to have] opportunities, for women to have [their] own thing going [on]. He always, actually, tells me, he's like, 'You know, one of the things that draws me so much to you is that you were, like, the first woman [who] I went out with that is really, really, like, independent.'"