EXCLUSIVE: Sonequa Martin-Green Hopes Her 'Star Trek: Discovery' Role 'Knocks Down Some Walls'

"I'm grateful. I'm humbled, a little overwhelmed, excited... all those things. Blessed," the 32-year-old actress revealed on Wednesday. "We're doing our best to uphold the legacy that is Stark Trek."

"It means everything [to be bringing diversity to TV]," she continued. "It really does, because I think people need to see themselves."

"I think that vision is the first step to see it, so to show people what they really look like, to be an actual mirror to what our society looks like, is a really big deal," she continued. "To see everyone coming together, people of different ethnicity and genders and backgrounds and even different species on our show... [it's] not something that needs to be discussed. [It's] something that's organic, it's just the way it is... to know that we have achieved that, and the future, just to see an example of that achievement, I don't think it can be measured."

Martin-Green isn't taking her role lightly, and hopes that her character helps women "see their potential."