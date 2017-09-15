EXCLUSIVE: 'Star Trek: Discovery' Cast Spill Secrets From the Set: 'We're Taking It As Far as It Can Go'
Star Trek: Discovery is the seventh Star Trek series, but the cast is experiencing a lot of firsts.
For the first time ever, the series will center on a first officer rather than a captain -- and that first officer is an African American woman.
"I am first officer Michael Burnham," star Sonequa Martin-Green told ET's Keltie Knight during a visit to the Toronto set last month. "I'm serving under Captain Georgiou (Michelle Yeoh), who is a woman of color as well."
"For the first time we're seeing a female captain with a female first officer and they are both women of color," she continued. "We see how a woman can lead and how powerful that can be... I think that's very important to see."
Something that hasn't really changed, however, is the franchise's form-fitting costumes. "It's tight, OK?" Martin-Green admitted.
"You have great posture when you wear it," Yeoh said. "When you are sitting in the captain's chair, you want that."
"If I swallowed a tomato pip, I would look pregnant," Jason Isaacs, who plays Discovery captain Gabriel Lorca, joked. "It took me half an hour to wriggle into the thing!"
"It makes everything tight and sinched in," Doug Jones added. "Head to toe man spank!"
According to Isaacs, time spent in his costume is pretty minimal.
"We're naked most of the time," he joked of what the streaming series is doing without the restrictions of broadcast. "I might have spilled a spoiler."
"There's more freedom," Martin-Green confirmed. "We are going to take advantage of that, I'm telling you. We're going to take it as far as it can possibly go."
Star Trek: Discovery premieres Sunday, Sept. 24 at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on CBS, with the rest of the episodes debuting weekly on CBS All Access. The Talking Trek aftershow kicks off after the debut at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT on CBS All Access.