EXCLUSIVE: 'Star Trek: Discovery' Cast Spill Secrets From the Set: 'We're Taking It As Far as It Can Go'

Something that hasn't really changed, however, is the franchise's form-fitting costumes. "It's tight, OK?" Martin-Green admitted.

"You have great posture when you wear it," Yeoh said. "When you are sitting in the captain's chair, you want that."

"If I swallowed a tomato pip, I would look pregnant," Jason Isaacs, who plays Discovery captain Gabriel Lorca, joked. "It took me half an hour to wriggle into the thing!"

"It makes everything tight and sinched in," Doug Jones added. "Head to toe man spank!"