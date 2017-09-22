EXCLUSIVE: 'Star Trek: Discovery's' Doug Jones on Premiere Cliffhanger and How It Affects the Future

How does the loss of Captain Georgiou affect Saru’s psyche?

It furthers Saru’s sensitivity to danger. As you meet him, you learn that he’s a prey species and he was born looking over his shoulder. He has a heightened sense of fear because he’s always looking out for where the next threat of death is coming from. All the experiences of episodes one and two will only heighten that; it’s kind of like an “I told you so” for Saru. “I told you we were going to be in trouble. We shouldn’t hang out here with the Klingons staring down our throats. We should’ve gotten out of here a long time ago.” Beyond episode two, with the loss of a captain and a maternal figure, Saru is very angry and upset with his sister figure, Michael Burnham, a first officer who outranks him by one notch which has been a point of contention because they’re very competitive with each other. In his eyes, she might have abused that power because she did commit mutiny; her influencing the captain to go on a mission that got her killed does not leave Michael in his good graces at all. That’s something that, from episode three on, that they have to work out. He looks at her as a threat, as a danger, as someone who’s not safe to be around. She pulled a stupid stunt and got them all in trouble.

The dynamic between Michael and Saru was fascinating to watch over the course of these two episodes. They’re colleagues, but there’s also competitiveness, like you mentioned, between the two and a desire to be the one who’s right.

Every character on the show has their own unique voice and their own intention, fears, hopes and backstory, so they’ve done a great job layering all of us together. Michael Burnham and Saru come from similar backgrounds -- they’re very different, but the similarity that they have is that they are the first of their kind to do something extraordinary. They both have that “I’m the prodigy here” kind of thing. When you saw the flashback in episode two of Michael joining the starship Shenzhou and Saru gives her a look as she steps on to the bridge, that was a very telling moment of, OK, who is this new kid? Beyond the rivalry, there is a deep-running love. He would take a bullet for her and she would for me: “I would sacrifice my life for you.”