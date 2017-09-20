EXCLUSIVE: 'Star Trek: Discovery's' Jason Isaacs Reveals How Tight His Captain's Suit Really Is

Jason Isaacs is ready to take the captain’s chair on Star Trek: Discovery.

In the anticipated CBS All Access original series, Isaacs plays Gabriel Lorca, captain of the USS Discovery, and the actor is excited for Trekkies to experience the franchise's latest installment after a long wait.

“I'm anxious for other people to see it. We were making it for [so] long in this giant green box, and it's now time to give it away,” Isaacs told ET’s Lauren Zima at the Star Trek: Discovery world premiere in Hollywood on Tuesday, adding that the Trekkies he’s met so far “have been amazing.”

“I understand from Jonathan Frakes, who directed some of our episodes, who was Riker [in past Star Trek movies and series], that there was a gigantic universe of every shade of fan out there, so I can’t wait to see what they come up with,” he said. “Some of the stuff is not for children, that’s for sure.”