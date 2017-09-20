EXCLUSIVE: 'Star Trek: Discovery's' Jason Isaacs Reveals How Tight His Captain's Suit Really Is
Jason Isaacs is ready to take the captain’s chair on Star Trek: Discovery.
In the anticipated CBS All Access original series, Isaacs plays Gabriel Lorca, captain of the USS Discovery, and the actor is excited for Trekkies to experience the franchise's latest installment after a long wait.
“I'm anxious for other people to see it. We were making it for [so] long in this giant green box, and it's now time to give it away,” Isaacs told ET’s Lauren Zima at the Star Trek: Discovery world premiere in Hollywood on Tuesday, adding that the Trekkies he’s met so far “have been amazing.”
“I understand from Jonathan Frakes, who directed some of our episodes, who was Riker [in past Star Trek movies and series], that there was a gigantic universe of every shade of fan out there, so I can’t wait to see what they come up with,” he said. “Some of the stuff is not for children, that’s for sure.”
The 54-year-old Harry Potter alum joked that being on a streaming service affords them some freedom. “Well, you know, we’re all naked all the way through it!” Isaacs quipped.
He also offered a behind-the-scenes glimpse into life on the Star Trek: Discovery set, sharing that he and his castmates often used NSFW language.
“We misbehaved on set and there [was] some racy language,” he teased. “I don’t know what’s going to be in the final edit, but there’s some contact, shall we say, that I don’t think I remember seeing in the ‘60s.”
Isaacs also admitted that his captain’s suit is a little too close for comfort.
“The outfit for the show is like it’s spray-on,” he confessed, even revealing a Star Trek-themed drinking game he used to play with his pals. “I feel like a human balloon animal.”
Star Trek: Discovery premieres Sunday, Sept. 24 at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on CBS, before debuting new episodes on CBS All Access weekly. The Talking Trek aftershow launches Sunday following the debut on CBS All Access.