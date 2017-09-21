EXCLUSIVE: 'Star Trek: Discovery's' Mary Wiseman Reveals 'Darker' Character Journeys

The countdown to Star Trek: Discovery is on!

The anticipated CBS All Access original series blasts off on Sunday with a special premiere on CBS, before debuting new episodes weekly on the streaming service. Actress Mary Wiseman, who plays Sylvia Tilly, a cadet in her final year at Starfleet Academy assigned to the USS Discovery, spoke to ET about what awaits Trekkies and new fans alike.

“The main thing is that we're doing it in 2017, so there's a lot of TV -- [it] means something so different. There's a lot of technology at our fingertips, so the way that it looks is going to be really different,” Wiseman told ET’s Lauren Zima at the Star Trek: Discovery world premiere in Hollywood on Tuesday.

“That will be exciting for fans to see how much work and blood and sweat and tears went into this thing,” she added. “[Spock’s father and Michael Burnham’s surrogate dad] Sarek’s there. There are Vulcans. There are Klingons. All the things that make people really excited to tune in will be there.”