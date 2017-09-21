EXCLUSIVE: 'Star Trek: Discovery's' Mary Wiseman Reveals 'Darker' Character Journeys
The countdown to Star Trek: Discovery is on!
The anticipated CBS All Access original series blasts off on Sunday with a special premiere on CBS, before debuting new episodes weekly on the streaming service. Actress Mary Wiseman, who plays Sylvia Tilly, a cadet in her final year at Starfleet Academy assigned to the USS Discovery, spoke to ET about what awaits Trekkies and new fans alike.
“The main thing is that we're doing it in 2017, so there's a lot of TV -- [it] means something so different. There's a lot of technology at our fingertips, so the way that it looks is going to be really different,” Wiseman told ET’s Lauren Zima at the Star Trek: Discovery world premiere in Hollywood on Tuesday.
“That will be exciting for fans to see how much work and blood and sweat and tears went into this thing,” she added. “[Spock’s father and Michael Burnham’s surrogate dad] Sarek’s there. There are Vulcans. There are Klingons. All the things that make people really excited to tune in will be there.”
The Longmire alum teased that the 15-episode series is quite dirty, but not in the way you’d think.
“Like, physically dirty with mud. It’s still pretty Star Trek-y!” Wiseman previewed with a laugh. “The focus is not sex, drugs and rock ‘n’ roll, it’s really still the same sort of thrust. That being said, we can go a little darker with the characters. It’s more of an investigation of who these people are and the challenges that they’re faced with and how they’re going to persevere.”
Wiseman also shared the grueling stunts and training that several members of the cast have gone through while filming the show.
“I have had a couple days where I lost my body,” she revealed. “I did things where I ran for six hours. Or, like, things that Sonequa [Martin-Green] wasn’t working up a sweat [doing] that I was like, ‘Oh my god, no! When is it over?!’ But that’s also really exciting, because I’m doing stuff that I never imagined for myself.”
Star Trek: Discovery premieres Sunday, Sept. 24 at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on CBS, before debuting new episodes on CBS All Access weekly. The Talking Trek aftershow launches Sunday following the debut on CBS All Access.