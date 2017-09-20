EXCLUSIVE: 'Star Trek: Discovery's' Michelle Yeoh Says Series Is 'Empowering,' 'Racier' Than Original

Trekkies are going to fall in love with Michelle Yeoh on Star Trek: Discovery.

On the anticipated CBS All Access original series, the Malaysian-born actress plays Philippa Georgiou, captain of the USS Shenzhou, and mentor to First Officer Michael Burnham (The Walking Dead’s Sonequa Martin-Green). Yeoh spoke of the significance of being one-half of the powerful female duo leading Star Trek:Discovery.

“It is very empowering,” the 55-year-old actress told ET’s Lauren Zima at the Star Trek: Discovery world premiere in Hollywood on Tuesday. “Honestly, it’s about time and we're very, very proud to be a part of that -- and it will look good because Sonequa, the cast, everyone worked so hard, worked so beautifully [on] it.”

Yeoh, who starred in Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon and next appears in the big-screen adaptation of Crazy Rich Asians, was overwhelmed by the fans’ support, saying they have been “very expressively happy.”