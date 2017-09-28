EXCLUSIVE: 'Star Wars' Star Diego Luna Urges Fans to Help Mexico After Devastating Earthquake: We Need You

Diego Luna is asking for your help!

The Rogue One: A Star WarsStory star is leading relief efforts, along with his best friend and Mexican actor, Gael Garcia Bernal, to help victims of last week’s deadly earthquake in Mexico.

Bernal and Luna, via their non-profit, Ambulante, teamed up with Omaze to help raise funds to rebuild hospitals, schools and homes. And in just six days they have been able to raise over half a million dollars, but there’s more to do.

“We've put together a crowdfunding campaign to support those who lost everything after the earthquakes in Mexico,” Luna told ET’s Ashley Crossan during a press event on Wednesday for his new film, Flatliners. “We had three earthquakes in less than 20 days and the destruction is massive and we need a lot of help.”