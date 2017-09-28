EXCLUSIVE: 'Star Wars' Star Diego Luna Urges Fans to Help Mexico After Devastating Earthquake: We Need You
Diego Luna is asking for your help!
The Rogue One: A Star WarsStory star is leading relief efforts, along with his best friend and Mexican actor, Gael Garcia Bernal, to help victims of last week’s deadly earthquake in Mexico.
Bernal and Luna, via their non-profit, Ambulante, teamed up with Omaze to help raise funds to rebuild hospitals, schools and homes. And in just six days they have been able to raise over half a million dollars, but there’s more to do.
“We've put together a crowdfunding campaign to support those who lost everything after the earthquakes in Mexico,” Luna told ET’s Ashley Crossan during a press event on Wednesday for his new film, Flatliners. “We had three earthquakes in less than 20 days and the destruction is massive and we need a lot of help.”
“If you're not in Mexico and you want to be part of this solidarity, you can go to donate.omaze.com/mexico and make a donation,” he continued. “It's going to make a difference for those who really need you today. We're going to be distributing that money [through] civil efforts. It's not going to go to the government.”
Ambulante has guaranteed that 100 percent of the money raised will be used for civil society initiatives and will be distributed across different states, rural and urban areas, in addition to Mexico City. Luna also explained that the money will not be managed by the Mexican government or public officials.
“Everyone is worried about that,” Luna said. “It's going to be transparent and clean.”
“In my country, which is such a corrupt country, no one trusts the government and what we're doing is making sure this money goes to those [relief] efforts,” he continued. “We're going to focus on reconstructing and giving support to the people that lost everything, so if you can join, you're more than welcome.”
