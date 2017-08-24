EXCLUSIVE: Stephen Colbert's Hilarious 2017 Emmy Promos Are Here -- Watch!
Stephen Colbert is ready to host the Emmys!
The Late Show star is helming the annual awards show for the first time, and only ET has the first look at his hilarious promos where he may or may not be pantless...
Hopefully, Colbert finds his pants by the time the show begins, because he’s pulling double duty! Not only is the 53-year-old comedian hosting, but he’s also a nominee, as The Late Show With Stephen Colbert earned a nod for Outstanding Variety Talk Series.
The Emmy Awards will air live on Sunday, Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT.
