EXCLUSIVE: Sterling K. Brown Adorably Says His Wife Is 'Cool' With Him Being Called 'Attractive'

Brown’s wife, Bathe (who appeared on a handful of episodes in the first season of This Is Us), also spoke about seeing her husband’s rise in Hollywood and being a part of the conversation about diversity in television.

“I've known that forever, so it just makes me feel like quite the trendsetter,” Bathe sweetly said of her husband. “I remember watching L.A. Law years ago and Blair Underwood had first come on and what that did for [me]. I can remember where I was. I can remember the color of the carpet and being like, 'Oh my god, he looks like me, he looks like us,' and to be a part of that heritage and that lineage is unbelievable. It's indescribable to think that that little girl grew up to be somebody who is a part of it and then I get to enjoy it with everybody else in America, but also now that I have a little tiny something to do with it too is amazing.”

As for that lingering question of how Jack died, Brown confirmed that viewers have nothing to worry about on that end. Those answers are coming sooner than fans may be ready for. “You're going to find out how Jack dies and there will be a big piece of the puzzle that is revealed at the end of the first episode,” he said.

The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Stephen Colbert, airs live coast-to-coast Sunday, Sept. 17 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on CBS.