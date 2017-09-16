EXCLUSIVE: Sterling K. Brown Explains Son's Adorable Meltdown Before Emmys Party: 'The Kids Were Sad'

Sterling K. Brown's kids can't bear to leave his side!

ET's Lauren Zima caught up with the This Is Us star and his gorgeous wife, Ryan Michelle Bathe, at the 2017 Television Academy pre-Emmy party in Los Angeles on Friday, where he reacted to an adorable video of his son, Amaré, crying before they headed out for the night.

"We were running a little tardy. The kids were a little sad," Brown, 41, told ET. "One kid was sad the other kid was like, 'bye dad.' Now that we're out the door we can have a good time."