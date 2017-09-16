EXCLUSIVE: Sterling K. Brown Explains Son's Adorable Meltdown Before Emmys Party: 'The Kids Were Sad'
Sterling K. Brown's kids can't bear to leave his side!
ET's Lauren Zima caught up with the This Is Us star and his gorgeous wife, Ryan Michelle Bathe, at the 2017 Television Academy pre-Emmy party in Los Angeles on Friday, where he reacted to an adorable video of his son, Amaré, crying before they headed out for the night.
"We were running a little tardy. The kids were a little sad," Brown, 41, told ET. "One kid was sad the other kid was like, 'bye dad.' Now that we're out the door we can have a good time."
So do his two kids, Andrew and Amaré, know that their dad is an Emmy nominee this year and previous winner?
"The 2-year old doesn't know anything," Brown shared, "The 6-year-old understands, but he kind of doesn't care."
"He just makes fun of him," Bathe added. "He just makes fun of him, 'I'm Sterling Brown and I won an Emmy.' So that's what we get at home."
"Yeah, pretty much," Brown replied with a laugh.
Last year, Brown won an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie for his portrayal of Christopher Darden in The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story.This year, he's nominated in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series category for This Is Us.
And, while he's among the favorites to take home the trophy, Brown revealed that he does not have a speech ready.
"If something happens where I'm lucky enough to walk up on that stage, I have things that I would like to say," he expressed. "Like, little bullet points and hopefully they will formulate themselves into semi-cohesive way. But I don't, like, write a speech."
